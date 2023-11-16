Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after acquiring an additional 28,582,775 shares during the period. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493,148 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $413.52. 509,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,973,072. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $397.69 and its 200-day moving average is $399.61. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $344.34 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The firm has a market cap of $330.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.