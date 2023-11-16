Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Lifted by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 139.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $413.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $397.69 and a 200-day moving average of $399.61. The firm has a market cap of $330.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $344.34 and a twelve month high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

