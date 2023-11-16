Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,185,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,260 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $86,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,045 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 10,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,993,000 after acquiring an additional 697,937 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $70.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.30. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

