Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,787,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.36. The stock had a trading volume of 234,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.20 and its 200-day moving average is $140.21. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $147.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

