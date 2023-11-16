Veritable L.P. Grows Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Veritable L.P. raised its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in McKesson by 313.3% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $4,839,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,007,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,082 shares of company stock valued at $30,258,690. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of MCK opened at $446.43 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $473.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $445.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $420.05. The company has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.09.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

