Veritable L.P. Lowers Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Veritable L.P. cut its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $16,268,800,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE PNC opened at $128.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.71. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $170.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.99.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.