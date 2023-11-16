Veritable L.P. Purchases 640 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $566,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BSV opened at $75.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.12 and a 200 day moving average of $75.53. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

