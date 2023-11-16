Vestor Capital LLC Sells 115,994 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Vestor Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,531 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 115,994 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,766 shares of company stock worth $7,969,550 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.44.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $53.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $110.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $54.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.85.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

