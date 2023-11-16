Vestor Capital LLC Sells 35,096 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Vestor Capital LLC lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,096 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.77.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $171.17 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $173.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

