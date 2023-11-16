Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Short Interest Update

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000,300 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the October 15th total of 2,491,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

CBBYF opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $2.40.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

