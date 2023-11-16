Vodacom Group Limited (VDMCY) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on December 11th

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, December 11th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Vodacom Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VDMCY opened at $5.77 on Thursday. Vodacom Group has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $7.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.99.

Get Vodacom Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Vodacom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Vodacom Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vodacom Group Limited operates as a connectivity, digital, and financial services company in South Africa and internationally. It offers range of communication services, including data, mobile and fixed voice, messaging, financial services, enterprise IT, and converged services. The company also provides mobile and fixed line connectivity solutions, as well as internet and virtual private network services to its customers over various wireless, fixed-line, satellite, mobile, and converged technologies; and cloud hosting and security services comprising infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, software as a service, security services, hosted applications, and primary and direct connectivity to all hyperscalers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vodacom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodacom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.