VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Given New $2.50 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $2.10 to $2.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 224.68% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on VolitionRx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
VolitionRx Stock Up 0.9 %
VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.29 million. VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 6,403.47% and a negative return on equity of 7,185.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that VolitionRx will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.
About VolitionRx
VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.
