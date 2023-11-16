VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Given New $2.50 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $2.10 to $2.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 224.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on VolitionRx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on VolitionRx

VolitionRx Stock Up 0.9 %

VNRX traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 26,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,499. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. VolitionRx has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $2.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.86.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.29 million. VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 6,403.47% and a negative return on equity of 7,185.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that VolitionRx will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About VolitionRx

(Get Free Report)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.