Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Gap Up to $8.87

Shares of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.87, but opened at $9.17. Waldencast shares last traded at $9.17, with a volume of 152 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Waldencast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Get Waldencast alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waldencast

Waldencast Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WALD. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Waldencast during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Waldencast by 440.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Waldencast by 68.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Waldencast in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Waldencast by 295.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

About Waldencast

(Get Free Report)

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.