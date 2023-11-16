Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Gap Up to $8.87

Shares of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.87, but opened at $9.17. Waldencast shares last traded at $9.17, with a volume of 152 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Waldencast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waldencast
Waldencast Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WALD. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Waldencast during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Waldencast by 440.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Waldencast by 68.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Waldencast in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Waldencast by 295.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.
About Waldencast
Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Waldencast
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- Is it time to buy the dip in Walmart shares?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Unlocking AI investment opportunities in healthcare
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- New Disney investor propels stock to ranks of best S&P gainers
Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.