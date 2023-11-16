Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,703 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 183,111 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Walmart by 93,272.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after purchasing an additional 820,124,410 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,104,994 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,691,763,000 after buying an additional 249,501 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Walmart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after buying an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,598,736,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.36.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT traded down $12.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $157.11. 14,165,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,860,308. The company has a market cap of $422.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.76. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,066,701. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

