Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Walmart updated its FY 2024 guidance to $6.40-$6.48 EPS and its FY24 guidance to 6.40-6.48 EPS.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock traded down $12.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $157.07. 12,880,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,854,423. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $422.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,066,701. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.36.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

