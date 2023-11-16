Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Waste Management by 97,158.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,830,023,000 after purchasing an additional 454,093,937 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,700,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,370,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,180,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WM. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.77.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,499,212. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at $29,573,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.4 %

WM traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $171.79. 173,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,916. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $173.71. The company has a market cap of $69.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.56%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

