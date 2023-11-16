Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sunrun (RUN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN):

11/3/2023 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $19.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2023 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $55.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2023 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $26.00 to $21.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/2/2023 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2023 – Sunrun was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

11/2/2023 – Sunrun was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.

10/20/2023 – Sunrun is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

10/20/2023 – Sunrun had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $27.00.

10/19/2023 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2023 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $17.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2023 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $21.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2023 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $26.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2023 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $24.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/4/2023 – Sunrun was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

10/2/2023 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $33.00 to $26.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

9/21/2023 – Sunrun had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $35.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.45. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $33.33.

In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $27,537.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,488,111. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sunrun news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $30,754.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,386.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $27,537.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 410,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,488,111. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,457 shares of company stock worth $287,987. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,530,332 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $511,252,000 after purchasing an additional 375,166 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 14,182,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $178,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,696 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its stake in Sunrun by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 13,168,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,354,000 after acquiring an additional 953,877 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,593,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,051,000 after buying an additional 324,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 99,711.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $251,136,000 after buying an additional 10,444,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

