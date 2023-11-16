Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 120,385,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,500,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,877 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,746,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,588,000 after buying an additional 929,727 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,079,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,700,000 after acquiring an additional 304,269 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company
In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Analysis on Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance
Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $42.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.67.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.
Wells Fargo & Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
