Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,254 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Equifax by 1.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 9.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 23.9% in the second quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 0.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $146,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 36.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 225,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,039,000 after buying an additional 60,382 shares during the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In related news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at $263,704.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,496,372.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.20.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $198.57. 79,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,456. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.15. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.95 and a 52-week high of $240.35. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.41.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.02). Equifax had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

