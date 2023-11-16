Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 48.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $428,679,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $471,369,000 after purchasing an additional 67,758 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,210,020,000 after purchasing an additional 49,657 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 138,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $182,130,000 after purchasing an additional 43,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 110.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,026,000 after buying an additional 37,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MTD traded down $4.23 on Thursday, reaching $1,052.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,096. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $928.49 and a 12-month high of $1,615.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,065.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,220.46. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,302.29.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann bought 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $415,748.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

