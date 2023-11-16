Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,870 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 128,062 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after acquiring an additional 238,507,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $401,215,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,823,724,000 after buying an additional 2,481,759 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $220.71. 904,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,444,599. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.61 and a 200-day moving average of $211.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.75 billion, a PE ratio of 137.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $268.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.28.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $262,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,360,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $262,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,360,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 656,788 shares of company stock worth $137,822,381. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

