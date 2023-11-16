Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Cencora were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cencora by 1.5% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Cencora by 50.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in Cencora by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cencora alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Cencora news, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total value of $669,271.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,194.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cencora news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total transaction of $669,271.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,343,672 shares of company stock worth $262,243,280 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora Price Performance

Cencora Increases Dividend

NYSE:COR traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $196.62. 193,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,801. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.48 and a 1 year high of $199.66. The company has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 23.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cencora in a report on Sunday, October 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cencora

About Cencora

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.