Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,552 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 60,112 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at $925,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at $925,321.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.27.

Best Buy Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of BBY stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,733. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 63.34%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

