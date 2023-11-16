Westpac Banking Corp Grows Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 81.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 11.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Dover by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,418,000 after acquiring an additional 43,206 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Dover by 11.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dover by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,229,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,471,000 after acquiring an additional 16,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.0% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DOV traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $138.54. 177,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,022. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.36. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $160.66. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.02%.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $657,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.23.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

