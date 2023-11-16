Westpac Banking Corp Has $3.35 Million Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,556 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 213.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 233,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,877,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in CBRE Group by 158.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 595,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,028,000 after purchasing an additional 365,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 279,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 18,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $101,292,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,637,748 shares in the company, valued at $391,472,308.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Trading Down 1.0 %

CBRE stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,465. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $89.58. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

