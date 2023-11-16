Westpac Banking Corp Has $3.40 Million Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 73.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 181,357 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FR. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 228.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FR. Wedbush started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,107. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $40.44 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.10.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.37%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.