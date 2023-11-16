Westpac Banking Corp Has $3.51 Million Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 29,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% in the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, Director Michael W. Michelson bought 1,300 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.50 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,967.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael W. Michelson purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $115.50 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,967.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $115.61 per share, with a total value of $115,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $393,074. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $619,090 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.10.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $110.99. The stock had a trading volume of 234,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,701. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $149.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

