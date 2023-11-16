Westpac Banking Corp Has $3.77 Million Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,137 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.9% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.
LBRDK stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.29. The stock had a trading volume of 79,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,017. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $68.67 and a 52 week high of $96.88.
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.
