Westpac Banking Corp Has $3.77 Million Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,137 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.9% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.29. The stock had a trading volume of 79,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,017. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $68.67 and a 52 week high of $96.88.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

