Westpac Banking Corp Has $4.44 Million Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150,300 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $442,477,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7,454.2% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,263,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,720 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,097,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,999,000 after purchasing an additional 726,325 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 13.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,100,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,734,000 after purchasing an additional 715,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,875,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $577,652,000 after purchasing an additional 619,551 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.0 %
NYSE:DLR traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $134.55. 214,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.99. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $136.11.
Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.
