Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 62.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 88,836 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,526,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $390,114,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at $193,902,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 34.0% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,216,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $609,409,000 after buying an additional 2,848,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,220,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,644,000 after buying an additional 2,820,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FIS traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.97. The company had a trading volume of 961,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,354,300. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $79.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.30. The stock has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -5.08%.

FIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stephens increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIS

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,694. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.