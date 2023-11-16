Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,791 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 82.8% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in Kroger by 360.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of KR traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.00. 1,970,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,942,278. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.62 and a 52-week high of $50.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.58.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

