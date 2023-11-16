Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 81.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,866 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 85,136 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,899. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Union Pacific
Union Pacific Stock Performance
NYSE:UNP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $218.10. 291,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,831,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $240.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.
Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Union Pacific Company Profile
Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Union Pacific
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Is it time to buy the dip in Walmart shares?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Unlocking AI investment opportunities in healthcare
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- New Disney investor propels stock to ranks of best S&P gainers
Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.