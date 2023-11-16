Westpac Banking Corp Sells 109,206 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109,206 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYF. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at $380,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 124.5% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 53,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 29,499 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 251.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 146,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 105,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 155.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 52,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.76.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

NYSE SYF traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $29.14. 524,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,020,061. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.