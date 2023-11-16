Westpac Banking Corp Sells 156,407 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,407 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 83.3% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.61. 1,702,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,260,393. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.65 and its 200-day moving average is $71.58.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.11.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

