Westpac Banking Corp Sells 165,558 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 165,558 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 94.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 55.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In related news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $1,655,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,611,506.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LKQ traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.34. 233,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,860. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.34. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.08 and its 200-day moving average is $52.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

