Westpac Banking Corp Sells 189,311 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 189,311 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 115.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 453.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $240,834.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,723,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,278,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARE traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.92. 173,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.05, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.00. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $90.73 and a one year high of $172.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.21.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 356.84%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

