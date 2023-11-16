Westpac Banking Corp Sells 200,497 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 200,497 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in shares of HP by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 120,952,818 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,549,965,000 after acquiring an additional 16,476,783 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,440,460 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,713,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,423 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HP by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,387,223 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $568,395,000 after purchasing an additional 421,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in HP by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after buying an additional 2,686,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of HP by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,172,980 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $386,619,000 after buying an additional 48,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,752,901. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HP news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 3,215,554 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $82,961,293.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,519,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,991,103. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,752,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,457,179 shares of company stock worth $388,231,371 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,524,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,951,925. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.59. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. HP had a negative return on equity of 113.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on HPQ. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America raised HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.82.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

