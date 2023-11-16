Westpac Banking Corp Sells 220,605 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 88.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 220,605 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $2,801,442,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,742,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 79,040.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,273,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $315,816,000 after buying an additional 2,270,823 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 546.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,258,000 after buying an additional 1,874,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,537,838,000 after buying an additional 1,742,108 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.06.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $73,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.29, for a total value of $2,945,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,361,871.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $73,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,886,781 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.43. 754,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,349,370. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $153.36.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

