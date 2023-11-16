Westpac Banking Corp Sells 225,879 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 225,879 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GE. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in General Electric by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in General Electric by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $1.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.14. 1,116,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,901,412. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.27. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.57 and a 52 week high of $118.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $128.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.26.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on GE. Oppenheimer lowered General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.93.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

