Westpac Banking Corp Sells 25,540 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,540 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,041,928,000. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 793.5% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 92.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

Evergy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EVRG traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.56. The stock had a trading volume of 244,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,360. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $65.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.55.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Evergy’s payout ratio is 82.77%.

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Further Reading

