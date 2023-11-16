Westpac Banking Corp Sells 364,430 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 364,430 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 93,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.5% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 25.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 61,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AMH. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

NYSE:AMH traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $36.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,422. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.62%.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.10 per share, with a total value of $46,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,130.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.10 per share, with a total value of $46,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,130.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 13,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $488,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,809,577. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Featured Stories

