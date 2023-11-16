Westpac Banking Corp Sells 37,029 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,846 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 37,029 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $1.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $267.53. The stock had a trading volume of 290,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,424. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.88 and a 12-month high of $274.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total value of $279,855.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,321,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total transaction of $279,855.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,321,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total transaction of $356,336.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,912,547.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,575. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.50.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

