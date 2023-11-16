Westpac Banking Corp Sells 60,289 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 60,289 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 136.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on DGX. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.80.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE:DGX traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,980. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $119.59 and a 12 month high of $158.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.51 and a 200-day moving average of $132.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.