Westpac Banking Corp Sells 68,072 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 92.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,072 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 485.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 237.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $779.26. 74,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $741.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $755.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $632.45 and a 52 week high of $821.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.67%.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.41, for a total transaction of $1,580,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,948,102.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.41, for a total transaction of $1,580,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,948,102.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $401,020.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,973.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,622 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,011. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $824.10.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

