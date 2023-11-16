Westpac Banking Corp Sells 7,699 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,011 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,699 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,676,000 after purchasing an additional 25,022 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 906.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 314,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded up $3.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $302.27. 54,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,997. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.20. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $351.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $294.15 and a 200 day moving average of $309.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $65,312,199.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

