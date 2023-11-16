Westpac Banking Corp Sells 83,239 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 78.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,047 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 83,239 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.13.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.44. 331,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,218,032. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $140.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $134,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,962.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $134,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,962.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,704,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,770. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

