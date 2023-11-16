WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Up 3.0 %

WYY stock opened at $1.73 on Monday. WidePoint has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 58.07% and a negative net margin of 11.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WidePoint Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in WidePoint by 121.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of WidePoint by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in WidePoint by 49.8% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 36,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

