WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Stock Up 3.0 %
WYY stock opened at $1.73 on Monday. WidePoint has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 58.07% and a negative net margin of 11.15%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
WidePoint Company Profile
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
Recommended Stories
