William K. Heiden Acquires 100,000 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) Director William K. Heiden bought 100,000 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 209,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Up 9.3 %

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $0.38 on Thursday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $5.64. The stock has a market cap of $38.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,390.31% and a negative return on equity of 783.31%. The business had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 45.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,273,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,418 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,521,000 after buying an additional 1,798,072 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 771.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 1,272,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 41.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,638,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,798,000 after buying an additional 1,073,579 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 9,123,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,458,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut Atara Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ATRA

About Atara Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.