William K. Heiden Acquires 100,000 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) Director William K. Heiden bought 100,000 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 209,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Up 9.3 %
NASDAQ ATRA opened at $0.38 on Thursday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $5.64. The stock has a market cap of $38.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73.
Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,390.31% and a negative return on equity of 783.31%. The business had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut Atara Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.
