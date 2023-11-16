Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Hits New 52-Week High at $167.00

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $167.00 and last traded at $165.42, with a volume of 224283 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $161.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. StockNews.com cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.56.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 4.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.73 and its 200-day moving average is $135.68. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 64.43%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.88%.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,875,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,406,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,238 shares in the company, valued at $7,630,201.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,875,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,811 shares of company stock valued at $16,678,450 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 157,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,492,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 429.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 147.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 41,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 24,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 213.4% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 23,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 16,051 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

