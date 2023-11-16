Wintrust Investments LLC Buys 165 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $32,688,000,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APH. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of APH stock opened at $89.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $90.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.75.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

